Man booked for posting photo of woman on social media

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:57 IST
The Nagpur police on Tuesday said they have filed a case against a man for allegedly uploading a photo of a woman on social media platforms and also forcing her for marriage.

The accused, a resident of Kharada village near here, was booked after the woman filed a complaint with the Mauda police in Nagpur district.

According to the police, the man uploaded a picture of the 34-year-old victim on Instagram and also his WhatsApp status.

When the woman learnt about it and confronted the man, he asked her to marry him, they said.

He also threatened to commit suicide and implicate her in the case, the police said.

The accused has been booked under IPC section 506 (criminal intimidation) and also the Information Technology Act, they added.

