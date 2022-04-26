Left Menu

Mexico's Alfa expects subsidiary Alpek to close Octal acquisition by Q2

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 26-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 23:10 IST
Mexico's Alfa expects subsidiary Alpek to close Octal acquisition by Q2
Mexican conglomerate Alfa expects its subsidiary Alpek to close the acquisition of Octal by the end of the second quarter, said Eduardo Escalante, chief financial officer, during a call on Tuesday to discuss first quarter results.

Petrochemical company Alpek signed an agreement to acquire international PET laminate producer Octal Holding for $620 million in February.

