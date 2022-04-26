Army Chief addresses top Navy commanders

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday emphasised the need for tri-services convergence, force structuring and a 'whole of the nation' approach to deal with national security challenges.

The Army Chief said this while addressing the ongoing Naval Commanders' Conference.

''General MM Naravane #COAS addressed the Naval Commanders' Conference at #NewDelhi, wherein he spoke on a 'Whole of Nation' Approach, Theaterisation, Force Structuring, Civil-Military Fusion & other contemporary military matters,'' the Army tweeted.

The defence ministry has been working on setting up of the theatre commands.

As per the plan, each of the theatre commands will have units of the Army, Navy and Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity looking after security challenges in a specified geographical territory under an operational commander.

At present, the Army, Navy and the Air Force have separate commands. Initially, a plan was firmed up for the creation of an Air Defence Command and Maritime Theatre Command.

Chief of Air Staff (CAS) Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari addressed the Naval Commanders' Conference.

''The CAS highlighted the importance of joint planning at all levels for execution of future operations & the criticality of Network Centric Ops for the three Services,'' the IAF tweeted.

The four-day conference began on Monday. The top commanders of the Indian Navy are carrying out a comprehensive review of the country's maritime security preparedness at the conference.

