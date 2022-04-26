Sudan releases prominent opposition figure -lawyer
Sudanese authorities have released the prominent opposition figure and former minister Khaled Omar Youssef on Tuesday, his lawyer told Reuters.
Youssef was detained in February and he was the minister of cabinet affairs before a military takeover in October.
