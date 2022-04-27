State Dept says U.S. diplomats in Ukraine mission traveled to city of Lviv
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:00 IST
Members of the U.S. mission in Ukraine who had relocated to Poland traveled to the country's western city of Lviv on Tuesday, in a first step as Washington works to ensure the return of its diplomats to Ukraine, the U.S. State Department said on Tuesday.
U.S. diplomats departed the Kyiv Embassy nearly two weeks before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, moving some functions to Lviv before eventually relocating to Poland.
