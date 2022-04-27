Visa profit jumps 21% as consumer spending rebounds
Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2022 01:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 01:56 IST
Visa Inc reported a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by a rebound in consumer spending after COVID-19 restrictions eased around the world.
Net income rose to $3.6 billion, or $1.7 per share, from $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.
