Visa profit jumps 21% as consumer spending rebounds

Visa Inc reported a 21% rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by a rebound in consumer spending after COVID-19 restrictions eased around the world.

Net income rose to $3.6 billion, or $1.7 per share, from $3 billion, or $1.38 per share, a year earlier.

