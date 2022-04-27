Left Menu

Russia says it hit U.S., European weapons in missile strike in Ukraine

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 13:20 IST
Russia says it hit U.S., European weapons in missile strike in Ukraine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region housing weapons from the United States and European countries.

The ministry said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

