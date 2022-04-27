Russia says it hit U.S., European weapons in missile strike in Ukraine
Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said its Kalibr missiles had struck an arms depot in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region housing weapons from the United States and European countries.
The ministry said its air force had destroyed 59 Ukrainian military targets overnight.
