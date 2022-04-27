MP CM expresses grief over Thanjavur chariot electrocution tragedy
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday expressed grief over the Thanjavur temple chariot electrocution incident that claimed 11 lives.
The chief minister also wished speedy recovery to those who suffered injuries in the incident.
Eight men and three teenage boys were killed and 17 others injured on Wednesday morning near Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu due to electrocution when a temple chariot came in contact with a high tension electricity line during a procession, police said.
