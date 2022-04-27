Chhattisgarh: Mother-son duo commit suicide due to financial problems in Bilaspur district

A 45-year-old woman and her son allegedly committed suicide due to financial crisis at their home in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district, police said on Wednesday.

Krishna Bai Manikpuri and her Ashok Das (21) were found hanging from the ceiling of a room in their house in Kalartarai village under Kota police station limits on Tuesday morning, station house officer Dinesh Chandra of Kota police station said.

The deaths came to light when the duo did not come out of the room and the woman's husband Prem Das, who is differently-abled, peeped in through a window with the help of his neighbours, he said.

"According to villagers, the woman worked as a maid in the village, while her son was a labourer. His husband stayed home due to his handicap,'' the official said.

The mother and son had taken a loan and were facing difficulties in repaying it, as they were also suffering from some illness and did not work on a daily basis, he said.

Though no suicide note was found at the spot, prima facie, it seems that the financial crisis and illness prompted them to take the extreme step, the official said.

A case has been registered in this connection and further probe is underway, he added.

