Woman, child found hanging from tree in U'khand's Gopeshwar
PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:06 IST
- Country:
- India
A woman and her 14-month-old child were found hanging from a tree in Chamoli district, police said on Wednesday. \R The bodies of 20-year-old Anisha Devi and her baby, tied to her back with a piece of cloth, were found in a forest in Ustoli village on Tuesday night, Revenue Department official Rakesh Devli said.
The woman was a resident of Sarpani village of Nanda Nagar block, police said.
Further investigation is underway, they said.
