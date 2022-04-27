Left Menu

Woman, child found hanging from tree in U'khand's Gopeshwar

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:06 IST
Woman, child found hanging from tree in U'khand's Gopeshwar
A woman and her 14-month-old child were found hanging from a tree in Chamoli district, police said on Wednesday. \R The bodies of 20-year-old Anisha Devi and her baby, tied to her back with a piece of cloth, were found in a forest in Ustoli village on Tuesday night, Revenue Department official Rakesh Devli said.

The woman was a resident of Sarpani village of Nanda Nagar block, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

