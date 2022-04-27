Anand Mahindra pitches for higher degree of participation on Twitter

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Wednesday batted for permitting a greater degree of participation and expression on Twitter, agreeing with his followers on the social media platform.

He, however, said there is an urgent need for agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts, and displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis in society.

Amid a debate over freedom of speech with Elon Musk promising less regulation of opinions and speech after he takes over Twitter, Mahindra had conducted a poll on the social media platform, seeking opinions from his followers if they supported Musk or not.

As many as 80.7 percent of those who voted had supported and only 19.3 percent did not.

Reacting to the outcome of his Twitter poll, Mahindra in a series of tweets said, ''Clearly Freedom of Speech is cherished. I, too, agree Twitter can permit a greater degree of participation & expression. Because censorship doesn't suppress the hate-mongers & a platform like this can flush them out into public view allowing law enforcers to act against them''.

''...society urgently needs more agencies and platforms that are dedicated exclusively to calling out fake news, fake posts & displaying fact-based information on a real-time basis,'' he added.

Musk, who on Monday clinched a deal to buy Twitter for USD 44 billion at his offer of USD 54.20 per share, in a tweet clarified that ''By "free speech", I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law''.

He further said, ''If people want less free speech, they will ask the government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people''.

Musk had also hoped that ''even my worst critics remain on Twitter'' after he acquires the social media platform ''because that is what free speech means''.

