Russia says it swaps former U.S. Marine Reed for Russian prisoner held in U.S.
Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 27-04-2022 17:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:29 IST
Russia's foreign ministry said on Wednesday it had traded Trevor Reed, a former U.S. Marine held in a Russian jail, for Russian citizen Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was serving a 20-year sentence in the United States.
The prisoner swap took place on Wednesday as the result of a lengthy negotiation process, foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.
