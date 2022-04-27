Russia expels 3 Norwegian diplomats, Norway says
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 27-04-2022 18:05 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 17:58 IST
Russia is expelling three Norwegian diplomats, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Wednesday, weeks after Oslo expelled a similar number of Russian diplomats over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"The Russian side has no basis for accusing the Norwegian diplomats to do anything else than normal diplomatic work," the ministry told Reuters in an emailed statement.
