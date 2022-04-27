Fake arms licence racket busted by Delhi Police's crime branch, four held

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a fake arms license racket and arrested four accused. As per a statement from the Delhi Police, on April 12, information was received that one person Abhimanyu Rai @ Annu used to carry illegal arms on fake license and deals in stolen cars in Delhi NCR and Meerut, UP. He would come from Noida side.

A trap was laid on the road leading from Noida to Mayur Vihar. A car was intercepted and stopped at Bhairon Mandir near Pragati Maidan, Delhi and suspect Abhimanyu Rai @ Annu was apprehended, police said. One .32 bore revolver along with five live cartridges was recovered from the accused. On initial interrogation, the accused produced a copy of arms license issued from Kathuwa, J&K Licensing Authority. The chassis number of the car was found tampered and he could not produce the original papers of the car and produced only photocopy of RC.

On April 13, on thorough verification the car was found to be stolen from police station Vasant Kunj North vide e-FIR No 5877/2022 dated 6/3/22 u/s 379 IPC. The arms license was also found suspicious as accused has been involved in many criminal cases and the license is issued from Jammu & Kashmir on the address of Gwalior, MP. On verification, from Kathua, J&K, the said license was found fake. On sustained interrogation, Abhimanyu admitted that he procured fake license from Shakesh of Gwalior and the stolen car was purchased from Adarsh@ Agyat of Murena, MP. On the basis of fake license he got this Ordinance Revolver .32 bore from a Shan Gun House in Gwalior. Accordingly, a case vide FIR no 46/2022 u/s 411/482/468/471 IPC & 25 Arms Act was registered and investigation was taken up.

At the instance of accused, Sakesh Kumar was arrested from Rampura (MP), who during sustained interrogation, admitted that he got prepared more than 50 Arms License from Distt. Kathua J&K to one Rameshwar Datt @ Babuji and also got issued Arms to fake licence holder from "Shan Gun House Gwalior". During the further course of the investigation, on April 19, gun house owner Ashok Aggarwal, was also arrested in the case who disclosed that he used to provide arms on fake licence provided by Sakesh out of greed. On further raid in J&K, at the instance of accused Sakesh Kumar, the main source of the fake Arms License, Rameshwar Datt @ Babuji from Samba J&K has also been arrested on April 22.

He earlier worked on contract base in Licensing Authority of Kathuwa J&K and was terminated as he misused his position. As he was earlier in DM office, so after termination he used to prepare fake license as he was aware about the process and license details, so the fake one can look like the original one. At his instance, 4 fake stamps of government officials/offices have been recovered from his house. (ANI)

