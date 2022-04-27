Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:00 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 18:59 IST
Commodities prices
Representative Image Image Credit: picpedia
  • Country:
  • India

Following are Wednesday's commodities prices.

(All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-5400: Medium 3600-4400: Jowar 2800-4000: Jaggery cube 3800-4000: Jaggery ball 4500-4800: Coriander Seed 13000-15000: Chilies fine 20000-30000: Potato Big 1300-2000: Medium .800-1600: Onion Big 1000-1500: Medium 800-1000: Small 500-700: Tamarind 6000-12000: Garlic 6500-7500: Horsegram 5500-6000: Wheat 2000-3500 Turmeric 9500-14000: Turdhal 7800-10600: Green Gram Dhal 9400-10200: Black gram dal 8600-13000: Bengal Gramdhal 6000-6900: Mustard 9500-11000: Gingelly 13500-15000: Sugar 3800-4000: Groundnut Seed 9500-11000: Copra 18000-20500.

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1900-2250 Coconut oil (10kg):1900-2250 Gingelly oil: 2400-3350 Ghee (5kg): 2400-2550.

