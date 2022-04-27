Left Menu

Maha govt tells HC it will reconsider rule which asks hospitals to verify documents before organ transplant

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will reconsider a notification which puts the onus of verifying the documents submitted by potential donors and recipients of organ transplant on hospitals.Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Madhav Jamdar that the state will withdraw the April 11 notification and issue a revised one. The court will hear the matter next on May 5.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 19:26 IST
Maha govt tells HC it will reconsider rule which asks hospitals to verify documents before organ transplant
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will reconsider a notification which puts the onus of verifying the documents submitted by potential donors and recipients of organ transplant on hospitals.

Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni told a bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Madhav Jamdar that the state will withdraw the April 11 notification and issue a revised one. The bench was hearing a petition filed by a Pune hospital challenging the April 11 notification.

The petitioner's counsel S R Nargolkar argued that hospital officials and doctors can only ascertain the compatibility of potential donors and recipients. They are not equipped to ascertain the legality of such transactions or verify the identities of the parties involved, he said.

The state government had told the court earlier that while the authorisation committees appointed under the Organ Transplant Act conduct necessary verification, the new notification was issued to add another level of checks.

Kumbhakoni, however, said the state had realised that the notification needed some ''fine-tuning.'' ''We will withdraw this notification and come up with a fresh one to supersede it, in accordance with law,'' the advocate general said. The court will hear the matter next on May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022