Two dead after entering sewer in Outer Delhi's Bawana

An 18-year-old ragpicker died on Wednesday after he entered a sewer in Outer Delhi's Bawana to collect plastic waste, while another man who went inside to save him was also killed, officials said.

According to police, Abdul Salam, a ragpicker, removed the cover of the sewer on Ganga Toli Road near Balaji Chowk in Bawana and entered inside. When Salam did not come out, his younger brother Sahil, who was near the spot, raised an alarm, they said.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North), said that Chittranjan Choudhary, a 26-year-old driver passing through the area, rushed to rescue Salam and entered the sewer but none of them came out. Police, fire brigade and ambulance were at the spot and efforts were made to get them out, said Yadav.

The two men were taken out and shifted to Maharshi Valmiki hospital where doctor declared them dead, he said.

Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service, said, ''A call was received at 11.25 am about rescuing two persons who had fallen into a sewer in Bawana area. We rushed two fire tenders and took out the bodies from the sewer.'' Salam was a resident of Bawana, while Choudhary was a resident of northeast Delhi's Shahbad Daulatpur village, police said.

''The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We have initiated necessary proceedings under relevant sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure,'' the DCP said.

