Hero MotoCorp ties up with Directorate of Indian Army Veterans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-04-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:11 IST
Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday said it has partnered with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans and has handed over its retro-fitted Destini 125 scooters to the soldiers who were disabled while in service.

These retro-fitted scooters -- supported by two auxiliary wheels in the rear -- have been customised to provide a safe and convenient riding experience, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

The scooters were handed over to soldiers in New Delhi in the presence of Brigadier Sanatan Singh, Brigadier Vikas Bhardwaj of the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans (DIAV), it said.

''We are honoured and delighted to partner with the Directorate of Indian Army Veterans in this noble cause. As part of the initiative under our CSR platform 'Hero WeCare', we are glad to be able to extend mobility support to these heroes.

''We have already handed over more than 100 such retro-fitted Destini scooters to soldiers in various states across the country,'' the company said.

These scooters have been handed over to soldiers in Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and Kerala, besides Delhi-NCR, Hero MotoCorp said.

