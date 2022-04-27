Left Menu

Delhi LG reviews progress of Yamuna riverfront rejuvenation work

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of work for the restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna riverfront on Wednesday and stressed on the need for time-bound completion of landscaping and plantation in the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem.Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, appreciated the rejuvenation work of the Yamuna riverfront undertaken so far.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 20:59 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@LtGovDelhi)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of work for the restoration and rejuvenation of Yamuna riverfront on Wednesday and stressed on the need for time-bound completion of landscaping and plantation in the area to restore wetlands and riverine ecosystem.

Baijal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Development Authority, appreciated the rejuvenation work of the Yamuna riverfront undertaken so far. The meeting was also attended by DDA vice-chairman Manish Kumar Gupta, other senior officials and experts. ''Advised VC DDA to take adequate steps for surveillance and security of the area besides provision of public facilities for the convenience of visitors,'' Baijal tweeted. ''While appreciating the progress of the rejuvenation works undertaken so far, emphasized upon time bound completion of landscaping and plantation in the area to restore wetlands & riverine ecosystem,'' Baijal further said. A large section of the 22 km-long stretch along the river has been redeveloped by the DDA as part of its riverfront project.

Baijal also emphasised the need for coordination with the Education Department so that field visits of children to these areas can be organised to educate them about the significance of environment conservation and urban forestry.

