2 aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar held from Punjab's Tarn Taran

Police teams managed to arrest Amritpal and Tejinder from the spot but Harman managed to flee, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:46 IST
Two aides of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar have been arrested from Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Wednesday.

They were nabbed by the anti-gangster task force (AGTF). The police also recovered a .12 bore pump action gun and five live cartridges from the possession of Amritpal and Tejinder Singh, both residents of Tarn Taran district, officials said.

Amritpal is already facing a criminal case of attempt to murder.

Deputy Inspector General of AGTF, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said following intelligence inputs, a team from Amritsar had gone to arrest an active member of Jaipal gang identified as Harman Khakh. Police teams managed to arrest Amritpal and Tejinder from the spot but Harman managed to flee, he said. Bhullar said the AGTF teams will soon nab Harman who had been booked in cases registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and the Arms Act. Harman is also a close associate of gangster Gurjant alias Janta, who is presently based in Australia, he added.

Notably, Jaipal Bhullar and Jaspreet Jassi were neutralised by the West Bengal Police in June last year.

