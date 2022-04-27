Left Menu

NIA special court jails 3 terrorists of Kangeleipak Communist Party

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 21:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special NIA court here on Wednesday jailed three terrorists of the Kangeleipak Communist Party for raising funds by terrorising and committing extortion to further the activities of the proscribed terrorist organisation.

The NIA special judge of Patiala House Court convicted the three accused for various offences under the Indian Penal Code and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, an official spokesperson of the premier investigation agency said.

Laishram Ranjit Meitei and Khumanthem Naobicha Singh were sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped with a fine of Rs 24,000 each, the NIA spokesperson said.

Thoudam Chaothoi Singh was given five years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 14,000 was imposed on him, he said.

The case is related to activities of terrorists belonging to proscribed terrorist organisation Kangeleipak Communist Party (KCP).

The accused were involved in hatching a conspiracy for raising funds by terrorising and committing extortion from local persons, government officials, independent bodies including schools, panchayats among others, the NIA spokesperson added.

