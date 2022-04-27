Left Menu

Six additional judges made judges for Calcutta, Himachal Pradesh High Court

President Ram Nath Kovind appointed six additional judges as judges for the Calcutta High Court and Himachal Pradesh High Court, informed the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday.

27-04-2022
President Ram Nath Kovind appointed six additional judges as judges for the Calcutta High Court and Himachal Pradesh High Court, informed the Ministry of Law and Justice on Wednesday. As many as five Additional Judges of the Calcutta High Court and one from the Himachal High Court were appointed as the Judges of their respective High Courts.

Justice Kesang Doma Bhutia, Rabindranath Samanta, Sugato Majumdar, Bivas Pattanayak, Ananda Kumar Mukherjee of the Calcutta High Court were appointed as the Judges. Justice Satyen Vaidya was appointed as the Judge of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India, is pleased to appoint following Additional Judges of the Calcutta and Himachal Pradesh High Court, as Judge of that High Court, w.e.f. the date they assume charge of their respective offices," said a statement by the Ministry. (ANI)

