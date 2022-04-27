Left Menu

Exponential growth in nominations for Padma Awards after process made online

The online nomination process has resulted in an exponential increase in the nominations received for the Padma Awards, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:10 IST
Exponential growth in nominations for Padma Awards after process made online
Veteran singer Sulochana Chavan awarded with Padma Shri on March 28 (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The online nomination process has resulted in an exponential increase in the nominations received for the Padma Awards, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday. The MHA has released its annual report 2020-21 on Wednesday. The report reads that the government has received 38,961 nominations for Padma Awards in the year 2020 as compared to 2,311 nominations received in the year 2015 when the process was offline.

It further reads that prior to the year 2016, nominations for Padma Awards were received offline i.e in hard copies. In order to make the nomination process simple and accessible to common citizens, nominations for Padma Awards are invited through online mode from the year 2016. A large number of Padma Awardees now are unsung heroes selected from every nook and corner of the country. Nominations for Padma Awards are also received every year from state governments, UT administrations, Ministries /Departments of the Central government, Institutes of Excellence and recipients of the Bharat Ratna/ Padma Vibhushan Award.

Besides these, a large number of recommendations are also received suo-moto from several Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Chief Ministers, Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assemblies, private individuals, organizations etc. All these recommendations are placed before the Padma Awards Committee for its consideration. The recommendations of the Padma Awards Committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President for their approval and the awards are announced on the eve of Republic Day.

Padma Awards are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The awards are given in different disciplines/ fields of activities viz. art, social work, public affairs, science & engineering, trade & industry, medicine, literature & education, sports, civil service and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022