Left Menu

Case registered for dishonouring national flag in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 27-04-2022 23:56 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 23:52 IST
Case registered for dishonouring national flag in J-K's Rajouri
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday registered a case against some ''unidentified miscreants'' for dishonouring the national flag hoisted on a hospital in Rajouri district.

The case under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act has been registered at Nowshera police station and investigation set into motion to bring the culprits to book, a police spokesperson said.

He said the case was registered following information that some unidentified miscreants dishonoured the national flag, hoisted on the building of Sub-district hospital Nowshera, on Wednesday evening.

Soon after receiving the information, a police team from local police station rushed to the spot and examined the site, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
2
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022