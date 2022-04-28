Left Menu

UP: IPS officer who went to London without leave suspended

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended IPS officer Alankrita Singh on charges of negligence and indiscipline towards work.Singh, who had gone to London without taking official leave while serving as the superintendent of police at Women and Child Safety Organisation, has not been attending her office since October 20, 2021, said an official order issued here.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 28-04-2022 00:20 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 00:20 IST
Singh, who had gone to London without taking official leave while serving as the superintendent of police at Women and Child Safety Organisation, has not been attending her office since October 20, 2021, said an official order issued here. According to the order issued by UP's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi, Alankrita Singh, a 2008-batch IPS officer, informed the ADG of her department on WhatsApp call on the night of October 19, 2021 that she is currently in London. Since then she has been continuously absent, it said.

During the period of suspension, she will be attached to the Director General of Police (DGP).

According to the order, Singh is absent from his place of duty without getting any kind of leave sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

