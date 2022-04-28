Left Menu

Colombian judge rejects request to shelve case against ex-president Uribe

Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2022 06:34 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 06:34 IST
Colombian judge rejects request to shelve case against ex-president Uribe

A Colombian judge dismissed on Wednesday a request by the attorney general's office to shelve a witness-tampering investigation against divisive former President Alvaro Uribe, saying the case should go to trial.

The decision by Judge Carmen Helena Ortiz revived a long-running and deeply polarizing investigation, which saw the attorney general's office ask last year for a hearing on curtailing the probe after it found Uribe's conduct did not constitute a crime.

"It is clear for the chambers that there exists a possible hypothesis about the material nature of the crime of bribery," Ortiz said during the hearing. "The chambers rejects the petition for preclusion of the investigation for the crimes of penal bribery and procedural fraud."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it will be visible

Total Lunar Eclipse to treat skywatchers in May: Here's where and when it wi...

 Global
2
ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

ExxonMobil Hands Over 100 Groundwater-Recharge Pits at Bengaluru Parks

 India
3
Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

Solar power better than nuclear for manned missions to Mars: Study

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; SpaceX set to launch the space station's next astronaut crew for NASA and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022