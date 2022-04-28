Maharashtra Police seize 89 swords from vehicle on Agra-Mumbai highway; 4 arrested

The Maharashtra Police arrested four people and seized a large cache of swords from a vehicle near Songir village of Dhule. "Acting on specific input, a vehicle carrying huge stock of swords was intercepted by the Songir police on the Agra-Mumbai Highway," said Pravinkumar Patil, Superintendent of Police, Dhule.

The arrests were made on Wednesday. A total of 89 swords and 1 dagger were seized. Police said goods worth Rs 7,13,600 along with the vehicle were seized.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

