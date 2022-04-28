Fire seen intensifying on Mariupol holdout

Satellite photos analysed by The Associated Press show Russian fire is intensifying on a steel mill that is the last Ukrainian-held area in the city of Mariupol.

The images by Planet Labs PBC shot Wednesday show that concentrated attacks have greatly damaged a central facility at the Azovstal steelworks.

An estimated 1,000 civilians are sheltering along with about 2,000 Ukrainian fighters in the steelworks, a massive Soviet-era complex with a warren of underground facilities built to withstand airstrikes.

Mariupol, a strategic port city on the Sea of Azov, is viewed as crucial for the Russians in the war.

The new images come as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Ukraine and plans to speak to Ukraine's president about his efforts to negotiate with Moscow for a corridor for people to leave the besieged area.

