Former U.S. Marine Reed lands in U.S. after prisoner swap with Russia - spokesperson
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who was detained in Russia and released in a prisoner swap between Russia and the United States, landed in his home country, Reed's spokesperson said on Thursday.
The location where Reed landed was not immediately clear.
