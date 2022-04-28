NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of ''high-quality'' heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday.
One person was also arrested during the NCB raid, it added.
The drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags and wrapped in packets of e-commerce firms, NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.\R The operation was conducted on Wednesday, he added.
The drugs came to the country through an India-Afghanistan syndicate that has been busted, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.
