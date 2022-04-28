Left Menu

NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 17:30 IST
NCB seizes 50 kg of heroin, Rs 30 lakh in cash from Delhi's Jamia Nagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized about 50 kg of ''high-quality'' heroin, 47 kg of other suspected drugs and Rs 30 lakh in cash from the Shaheen Bagh area in Jamia Nagar here, the federal anti-narcotics agency said on Thursday.

One person was also arrested during the NCB raid, it added.

The drugs were kept in backpacks, jute bags and wrapped in packets of e-commerce firms, NCB Deputy Director General (operations) Sanjay Kumar Singh said.\R The operation was conducted on Wednesday, he added.

The drugs came to the country through an India-Afghanistan syndicate that has been busted, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

