3 children drown in Jharkhand

Three children drowned in a small ditch in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.

A group of children had gone to take bath in the ditch in Baliguma area, when the incident took place, they said. The others who were a part of the group informed locals, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.

The deceased were aged between 12 and 13 years, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

