3 children drown in Jharkhand
Three children drowned in a small ditch in Jharkhands Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.A group of children had gone to take bath in the ditch in Baliguma area, when the incident took place, they said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 28-04-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 19:01 IST
Three children drowned in a small ditch in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district on Thursday, police said.
A group of children had gone to take bath in the ditch in Baliguma area, when the incident took place, they said. The others who were a part of the group informed locals, who rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies.
The deceased were aged between 12 and 13 years, police said. They were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them brought-dead. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.
