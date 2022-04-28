UK says one British man killed and another missing in Ukraine

A British man has been killed in Ukraine and a second is missing, Britain's foreign office said on Thursday.

"We can confirm that a British national has been killed in Ukraine and are supporting their family," a foreign office spokesperson said. "We are aware of a British national who is missing in Ukraine ... we are urgently seeking further information."

The foreign office said it was unable to provide any further information.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)