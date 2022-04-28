Maha: Tiger teeth, whiskers seized, two held

Personnel of the forest department on Thursday seized tiger teeth and whiskers in Maharashtra's Nagpur district and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said.

The department had got a tip-off that some persons were about to sell tiger teeth and whiskers at Umred-Bhivapur T-point. Accordingly, a trap was laid and two persons were arrested from the spot, a release by the Nagpur forest department said.

Tiger teeth and whiskers were recovered from the possession of the duo, it said.

An case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972, the forest department said.

