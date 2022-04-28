Left Menu

Delhi records nearly 1,500 COVID cases in last 24 hours, active cases rise to 5,250

The national capital reported nearly 1,500 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest after February 5 this year, said a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The national capital reported nearly 1,500 COVID cases in the last 24 hours, the highest after February 5 this year, said a health bulletin by the Delhi government on Thursday. The active cases in the city rose to 5,250 which is the highest since February 10 when the active cases were 5,438.

The daily case positivity rate stands at 4.62 per cent. As many as 1,070 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries since the onset of the pandemic in the city rose to 18,48,526.

Two patients succumbed to the virus during this period taking the death toll in the national capital to 26,172. A total of 32,248 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

As far as the vaccination is concerned in the city, 38,121 beneficiaries were jabbed with the COVID vaccine. The cumulative doses provided so far stand at 3,33,40,952. Meanwhile, India on Thursday witnessed an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, with 3,303 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the union health ministry reported. There were 39 fatalities over the same period. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

