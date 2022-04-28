Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 28-04-2022 23:51 IST
Jharkhand CM calls on his T'gana counterpart
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren called on his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao here on Thursday.

Soren met Rao at his camp office-cum-official residence 'Pragati Bhavan', a CMO release said.

The details of the meeting were not known immediately.

In March this year, Rao met Soren when he visited Ranchi in March this year. KCR, as Rao is popularly known, had said he held political discussions with Soren.

Rao had then handed over cheques to the family members of army personnel who were killed while fighting the Chinese forces in Galwan Valley in 2020.

