PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 00:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 00:16 IST
Explosions in Kyiv after UN chief meeting

At least two explosions were heard early Thursday evening in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres. The explosions, which sent plumes of black smoke into the air, came just shortly after the two leaders held a press conference in which Guterres condemned the atrocities committed in towns like Bucha, where evidence of mass killings of civilians was found after Russia retreated. The explosions caused fires in at least two high-rise buildings. In footage released by the Ukrainian presidency, Guterres walked across a courtyard and met Zelenskyy outside before their meeting. Authorities said Guterres and his team were safe. Kyiv has largely escaped the heavy shelling Russian forces have inflicted on other areas of Ukraine.

