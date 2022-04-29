Canada training Ukrainian troops on howitzer artillery, Canadian defense minister says
Reuters | Washington DC
Canada's Defense Minister Anita Anand said during a visit to Washington on Thursday that Canadian troops were training Ukrainian troops to use howitzer artillery.
The United States has been training a small number of Ukrainian forces on howitzers and some other systems outside of Ukraine. Anand, speaking alongside U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, did not say where the Canadian training was taking place.
