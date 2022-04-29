British Virgin Islands says its premier has been arrested in Miami

Left Menu

The premier of the British Virgin Islands has been arrested in Miami for money laundering and conspiracy to import a controlled substance, the government of the Caribbean territory said in a statement on Thursday. Andrew Fahie was arrested as part of an operation led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to a statement by British Virgin Islands governor John Rankin.

Andrew Fahie was arrested as part of an operation led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), according to a statement by British Virgin Islands governor John Rankin. "I realise this will be shocking news for people in the Territory," Rankin said. "And I would call for calm at this time."

The DEA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

