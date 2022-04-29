S.Korea to lift outdoor mask mandate starting next week -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 29-04-2022 05:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 05:13 IST
South Korea will lift an outdoor face mask mandate starting next week, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday, in the country's latest step to ease COVID-19 restrictions as the Omicron variant recedes.
The move would come two weeks after South Korea scrapped most of its pandemic-related precautions, including a midnight curfew on restaurants and other businesses, on April 18.
