Kazakh leader proposes referendum on constitutional reform
Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:51 IST
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding a referendum on constitutional reform, his office said on Friday.
Tokayev has this year proposed a number of changes to the constitution that would decentralize decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.
