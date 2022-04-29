Left Menu

Kazakh leader proposes referendum on constitutional reform

Reuters | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:02 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 11:51 IST
Kazakh leader proposes referendum on constitutional reform
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (Photo credit: Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kazakhstan

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposed holding a referendum on constitutional reform, his office said on Friday.

Tokayev has this year proposed a number of changes to the constitution that would decentralize decision-making in the oil-rich Central Asian nation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out these phenomenal images

NASA's Mars Helicopter captures Perseverance rover's landing gear: Check out...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space? Scientists say yes; The latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: Could key ingredients for life have arrived from space...

 Global
3
Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

Chemical industry fights U.S. government move to ban asbestos

 United States
4
Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - sources

Several European traders have started to pay for Russian gas in roubles - so...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022