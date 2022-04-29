Russian checkpoint in region next to Ukraine was shelled, governor says

A checkpoint at a village in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine was shelled on Friday, the region's governor said. "Mortars were fired at a checkpoint in the village of Krupets," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said.

Starovoyt said Russian border guards and the military gave retaliatory fire. "There were no casualties or damage," Starovoyt said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)