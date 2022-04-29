Russian checkpoint in region next to Ukraine was shelled, governor says
A checkpoint at a village in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine was shelled on Friday, the region's governor said. "Mortars were fired at a checkpoint in the village of Krupets," Kursk governor Roman Starovoyt said. Starovoyt said Russian border guards and military gave retaliatory fire. "There were no casualties or damage," Starovoyt said.
Reuters | Updated: 29-04-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 12:12 IST
