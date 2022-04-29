Burglar nabbed after encounter with Delhi Police

A burglar was arrested following an encounter with the Delhi Police here on Friday, police said.

A police team laid a trap to nab the accused who had reportedly committed crimes in the CR Park area in the last few weeks, a senior police officer said.

''On Friday morning, five such criminals were intercepted by police inside the Jahanpanah city forest. They attacked the police team with knives and escaped,'' Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Subsequently, the police team again came across the accused, who opened fire at the security personnel. In the retaliatory firing, one of the accused received a bullet injury on his left leg, police said.

The injured person still tried to flee, but was apprehended, they added.

''A case under appropriate sections is being registered at the CR Park police station and further investigation is underway,'' the DCP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)