Russian border checkpoint came under mortar fire from Ukraine, governor says
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 29-04-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
A border checkpoint at a village in Russia's Bryansk region bordering Ukraine came under mortar fire from Ukrainian territory, the regional governor said on Friday.
There were no casualties as a result of the shelling, Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
