Punjab: Clashes break out between two groups during Shiv Sena's rally in Patiala

A tense situation prevailed in Punjab's Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city on Friday. The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city. "Seeing the problem of law and order here, police have been deployed. We are speaking with Shiv Sena's (one of the two groups) chief Harish Singla as they don't have any permission for the march," DSP Mohit Malhotra told ANI.

Condemning the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann called it "unfortunate" and assured his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. "The incident of clashes in Patiala is deeply unfortunate. I spoke with DGP, peace has been restored in the area. We're closely monitoring the situation and won't let anyone create disturbance in the State. Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," the chief minister tweeted. (ANI)

