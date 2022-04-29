KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Kolkata, April 29: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,300.00(64,900.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,400.00(65,000.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00(52,050.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,900.00(49,400.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,650.00(50,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

