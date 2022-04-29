KOLKATA BULLION CLOSING

Left Menu

Kolkata, April 29 SILVER RDY.BAR RS.65,300.0064,900.00 Per Kg.SILVER RDY.PORTION Rs.65,400.0065,000.00 Per Kg.GOLD 24-CARAT RDY. Rs.52,600.0052,050.00 Per 10 Gms.GOLD 22-CARAT RDY. Rs.49,900.0049,400.00 Per 10 Gms.HALLMARKED GOLD 22-CT RDY. Rs.50,650.0050,150.00 Per 10 Gms.---- PTI SAM

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-04-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 16:57 IST
Kolkata, April 29: SILVER RDY.(BAR) : RS.65,300.00(64,900.00) Per Kg.

SILVER RDY.(PORTION) : Rs.65,400.00(65,000.00) Per Kg.

GOLD (24-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.52,600.00(52,050.00) Per 10 Gms.

GOLD (22-CARAT) RDY. : Rs.49,900.00(49,400.00) Per 10 Gms.

HALLMARKED GOLD (22-CT) RDY. : Rs.50,650.00(50,150.00) Per 10 Gms.

