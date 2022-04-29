Ireland says London causing renewed tension over N.Ireland protocol

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the prospect of the British government introducing laws to unilaterally overrule parts of the Northern Ireland protocol governing post-Brexit trade is causing tension in talks with the European Union.

"What we're hearing from some voices in London at the moment is that the British government is going to effectively pass domestic legislation to override elements of international law, which let's be blunt about it is a breach of international law, in order to do away with elements of the protocol," he said.

"That is causing tension between the British government and the EU," Coveney told an event in the United States on Friday.

