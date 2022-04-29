Patiala clashes: Rahul Gandhi appeals to Punjab govt to maintain law and order

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has appealed to the Punjab government to ensure law and order is maintained in the state after clashes broke out between two groups in Patiala. "Visuals from Patiala are disturbing. I repeat, Peace and Harmony are imperative in a sensitive border state like Punjab. This is not the place to carry out experiments. Earnestly appeal to the Punjab government to ensure law and order is maintained," the Congress leader said in a tweet.

A tense situation prevailed in Patiala after stones were hurled and swords were brandished as clashes broke out between two groups near Kali Mata temple in the city today. The clash broke out when the Shiv Sena was carrying out a march, under the supervision of Punjab Shiv Sena working president Harish Singla without permission.

Police personnel were deployed at the spot to bring the situation under control and maintain law and order in the city. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann condemned the incident and assured that his government will not let anyone create disturbance in the state. Mann also spoke with the Director-General of Police.

"Punjab's peace and harmony are of utmost importance," he said. Meanwhile, a curfew has been imposed in Patiala from 7 pm today to 6 am on Friday. (ANI)

