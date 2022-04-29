Nitin Gadkari inaugurates 12 national highway projects worth Rs 8,000 cr in Hyderabad

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday inaugurated 12 National Highway projects worth Rs 8,000 crores and seven CRIF projects in Hyderabad. The total length of the 12 projects is 460 kilometres.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of Telangana said that the NH projects will boost interstate connectivity by enabling seamless travel from Telangana to Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. "The fast-paced Highway development will boost trade and commerce in the region and create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth," the release read.

Further, the state government said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the network of state-of-the-art and safe National Highways built will have a transformational impact on the socio-economic prosperity of the people in Hyderabad and Telangana. (ANI)

