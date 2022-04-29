Left Menu

In major reshuffle, Odisha transfers 17 police officer

He replaced SK Upadhaayay who was appointed the DG of Fire Service, and Home Guards, besides Director of Civil Defence.Chhabra was posted as Special Director-General of Police DGP in State Armed Force in his last assignment.IPS officer Arun Bothra was appointed Additional Director-General of Crime Branch in place of Sanjeev Panda.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-04-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 22:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a major reshuffle in its police ranks, the Odisha government transferred 17 IPS officers on Friday.

IPS officer Sanjeev Panda was appointed the Director of Intelligence. He will continue to hold the additional responsibility of CMD of Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), as per an official order issued by the Home Department.

IPS officer Manoj Kumar Chhabra was appointed the Director-General (DG) of Prisons and Director of Correctional Service. He replaced SK Upadhaayay who was appointed the DG of Fire Service, and Home Guards, besides Director of Civil Defence.

Chhabra was posted as Special Director-General of Police (DGP) in State Armed Force in his last assignment.

IPS officer Arun Bothra was appointed Additional Director-General of Crime Branch in place of Sanjeev Panda. He will continue to hold the post of Transport Commissioner.

SK Gajbhiye was named Inspector-General of Police (IGP) of Communication, while Shafeen K Ahamed was made IGP of HRPC (Human Rights Protection Cell).

Bhubaneswar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Uma Shankar Dash was promoted to Additional Commissioner of Police, while Niti Sekhar was appointed Deputy Inspector-General of Rourkela. Pinak Mishra was made DCP Cuttack.

Smit P Parmar was made the new SP of Bargarh and Prateek Singh became DCP Bhubaneswar.

Rahul Jain is the new SP of Jharsuguda and Sarvana Vivek is the new SP of Berhampur.

Siddhartha Kataria is the new SP of Khurda. Abhilas G is the new SP of Kalahandi and S Susree is the new SP of Nawarangpur.

Senior Odisha Police Service (OPS) officer Alekha Pahi was appointed the SP of Nayagarh.

