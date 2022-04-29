Nagpur teen boy pushed while dancing at wedding stabs man to death
A teen boy allegedly stabbed a 27-year-old man to death after the latter reportedly pushed him when the two were dancing close by at a wedding in Katol area of Nagpur, a police official said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul Gaikwad and the incident took place on Thursday evening, he said.
''The two were dancing close by and Gaikwad shoved the teen aside, which angered the latter. The teen stabbed Gaikwad, who died while undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital here,'' the official said.
The teen has been booked for murder and further probe is underway, he added.
